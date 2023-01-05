Craft deflects questions about Trump as she files for Ky gov

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft is shying away from talking about her ex-boss — Donald Trump — and his support for a rival in the race for Kentucky governor. Craft was at the statehouse Thursday to file for the May Republican primary. She vowed to combat drug-addiction problems if elected. She expressed support for relaxing the state’s near-total abortion ban to provide exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest. Craft’s resume includes roles as U.S. ambassador to Canada and U.S. envoy to the United Nations during Trump’s presidency. When asked about Trump and his endorsement of Daniel Cameron, Craft shifted attention to her campaign.

