Famed choreographer Ratmansky joins NYC Ballet in August

NEW YORK (AP) — Acclaimed choreographer Alexei Ratmansky won’t be going far when he leaves American Ballet Theatre this summer — he’ll simply be crossing the plaza at Lincoln Center over to New York City Ballet. Ratmansky, one of the leading classical choreographers in the world, will join NYCB in August as artist in residence with a five-year contract. In June, he steps down from the same position at ABT after 13 years. He’s created several works for NYCB over the years, including “Russian Seasons,” “Concerto DSCH,” “Namouna,” and “Pictures at an Exhibition.”

