Multiple people wounded in shooting near Florida restaurant

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Police say multiple people have been wounded in a shooting between two groups of people outside a restaurant in south Florida. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hit by gunfire, but the Miami Herald cites a law enforcement source saying as many as 10 people were wounded in Thursday night’s shooting outside a soul food restaurant in Miami Gardens. Police say investigators are looking into reports that a video was being shot at the restaurant at the time of the shooting.

