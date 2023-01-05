Turks & Caicos policeman accused of harboring migrants

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in the Turks & Caicos Islands say they have arrested a police officer and charged him with harboring undocumented migrants. Officials in the archipelago are struggling with a recent spike in Haitian migration. Police Commissioner Trevor Botting declined further comment but said in a statement Thursday that the officer was already on administrative leave related to another unidentified matter. Authorities said they found four Haitians ranging in ages from 22 to 65 on the property where they arrested the officer. Police say they have arrested at least 180 migrants believed to be Haitians in recent weeks as they flee a rise in poverty and violence in their country.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.