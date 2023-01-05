Violence paralyzes Mexican stronghold of Sinaloa drug cartel

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Organized crime has paralyzed the western Mexico city of Culiacan, a stronghold of the Sinaloa drug cartel. Alleged cartel members carjacked residents and set vehicles ablaze, apparently responding to the arrest of a cartel leader. Local and state authorities warned everyone to stay inside after Thursday’s pre-dawn military operation. Such outbursts of violence often come in response to arrests of important cartel figures as their allies attempt to create chaos. The U.S. Embassy published an alert for Sinaloa state, and Gov. Ruben Rocha tweeted that the federal government would announce what happened.

