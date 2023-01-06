Chad’s government says it foiled ‘destabilization’ attempt

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Chad’s government says it has foiled an attempt to destabilize the country and undermine the constitution. The government spokesman said Thursday that 11 people conspired in the plot including soldiers and a human rights activist. The men were arrested last month and transferred to the high court. The accused were all military except for one human rights activist Baradine Berdei Targuio, who was sentenced to three years in prison in February. Targuio was charged with breaching national security and the illegal possession of weapons. Tensions have risen in the West African nation in recent months with unprecedented protests mounting against the government.

