Conscript fatally shot in scuffle at Austrian barracks

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s defense ministry says a conscript has been killed and an officer hurt during a scuffle at a military barracks that resulted in several shots being fired. The incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. Friday at the barracks next to an airfield in Wiener Neustadt which is south of Vienna. A defense ministry statement said the 20-year-old conscript threatened his fellow soldiers during a changing of the guard and physically attacked the officer in charge. The conscript had been serving as a guard there since mid-October. Several shots were fired during the course of the scuffle and the conscript was fatally wounded.

