Ex-Kentucky governor gives speech, skips filing for old job

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin added an element of drama to the governor’s race on Friday. He talked about the state’s challenges and offered advice on how Republican candidates should proceed. After his lengthy speech, Bevin took no questions and left the state Capitol without jumping into the state’s top political race before the filing deadline for the May primary. The pugnacious former governor would have been a wild card in the campaign. But his absence still leaves a crowded field of Republicans vying for the chance to unseat Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who is seeking a second term.

