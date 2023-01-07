Chicago-area players sent to hospital after grueling workout

RIVER FOREST, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago college has postponed two men’s basketball games after a rigorous workout sent five players to the hospital. The Chicago Tribune reports that Concordia University Chicago also temporarily removed coach Steve Kollar. Athletic director Pete Gnan sent a letter to parents saying that the team was put through an intense “collegiate-level circuit training” on Dec. 31. Gnan says the difficult workout allegedly was because some players missed curfew on a trip to California to play two games. It’s not immediately known whether any players are still in the hospital. The Cougars postponed games Tuesday and Saturday.

