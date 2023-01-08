Bernard Kalb, longtime foreign affairs newsman, dies at 100

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — A longtime foreign affairs journalist in both print and television, Bernard Kalb, has died. He was 100 years old. His younger brother, journalist Marvin Kalb, says Bernard Kalb died Sunday at his Washington-area home after suffering a fall. Bernard Kalb worked for The New York Times, CBS, NBC and CNN during his long career. He spent two years at the State Department as a spokesman during the Reagan administration. But he quit in 1986 to protest a U.S. government disinformation campaign against Libya. In later years, Kalb served as founding anchor and panelist for the CNN media analysis show “Reliable Sources.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.