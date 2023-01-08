Builders uncover Jewish WWII trove in yard in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Media reports say about 400 items believed to have been hidden in the ground by their Jewish owners during World War II have been uncovered during house renovation work in a yard in Lodz in central Poland. TVN24 reported Sunday that history experts say that the objects include Hanukkah menorahs and items used in daily life. They are mostly silver-plated tableware, menorahs and glass containers for cosmetics. Experts at the regional office for the preservation of historic objects said on Facebook last week that the items will be handed over to the city’s Archaeology Museum. The address where the trove was found in December was just outside the perimeter of the Litzmannstadt Ghetto that the occupying Nazi Germans established in Lodz in February 1940.

