‘Top Gun,’ Spielberg, Yeoh set to receive awards at NBRs

NEW YORK (AP) — “Top Gun: Maverick,” Steven Spielberg and the stars of “The Banshees of Inisherin” are set to collect awards at Sunday night’s National Board of Review Awards in New York. The annual untelevised gala is being held at Cipriani’s in midtown Manhattan and hosted by Willie Geist. Coming two days before the Golden Globes on Tuesday, the NBR Awards will help kick Hollywood’s awards season into high gear. Voting for nominations to the Academy Awards begins Thursday. The National Board of Review, a long-running group of film enthusiasts and academics, names its winners ahead of its ceremony. “Top Gun: Maverick” was its pick for best film.

