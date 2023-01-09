$1.1B Mega Millions prize also can be winner for retailers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing has people lined up at convenience stores across the country to buy tickets. Theirs are longshot hopes of winning a massive prize, but the owners of shops and gas stations selling the tickets also have a chance at a big-figure bonus. State lotteries usually reward business owners who sell winning jackpot tickets with thousands of dollars or even up to $1 million, even before those giant prizes are claimed. The drawing Tuesday night is the fifth-largest ever.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.