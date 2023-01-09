13 killed in Peru clashes amid new anti-government protests

LIMA, Peru (AP) — At least 13 people died Monday in southeast Peru as protests seeking immediate elections resume in neglected rural areas of the country still loyal to ousted President Pedro Castillo. Peru’s top human rights agency called for an immediate investigation into the deaths, 12 of which took place amid clashes between security forces and protesters attempting to seize control of an airport in the city of Juliaca. It was the highest death toll since the unrest began in early December following Castillo’s removal and arrest following a widely condemned attempt to dissolve Congress and head off his own impeachment.

