7.6 quake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A powerful deep-sea earthquake damaged village buildings in eastern Indonesia, and its substantial shaking was widely felt in northern Australia. Indonesian authorities issued a tsunami warning after the magnitude 7.6 temblor that was lifted three hours later. The agency head said no significant change in sea level was measured. The National Disaster Mitigation agency received reports of damage to houses and community buildings in Watuwey village in Southwest Maluku. The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was at a depth of 65 miles not far from Australia’s northern tip. Deeper quakes tend to cause less surface damage but are more widely felt. More than 1,000 people in northern Australia, including in the city of Darwin, reported feeling the quake.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.