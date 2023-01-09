Hobbs focuses on border, schools in 1st speech to lawmakers

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has praised President Joe Biden’s weekend trip to the U.S.-Mexico border and his stepped-up efforts to combat illegal immigration. Hobbs looked for balance between get-tough border hawks and immigration advocates focused on a humanitarian approach in her first state of the state address Monday. Hobbs outlined a legislative agenda focused on tackling education, water shortages and housing costs. Several Republican lawmakers walked out on Hobbs as she pledged to promote abortion rights, foreshadowing the contentious fights that confront the new governor in her dealings with the Legislature. Earlier, two GOP senators stood and turned their back on the governor as she spoke about education.

