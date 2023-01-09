How Republicans are transforming the House in the majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers no longer have to walk through metal detectors before gaining access to the House floor. And any time they do vote, they will have to do so in person, since there will be no more voting by proxy from home. Those are just some of the changes being made by a GOP-led House that had chafed at some of the restrictions Democrats put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Jan. 6 insurrection. Republicans voted for a rules package Monday that will affect floor proceedings and dictate their priorities in the 118th Congress.

