Pilot’s lawyer says US extradition attempt is ‘political’

SYDNEY (AP) — The United States has accused a former military pilot of illegally training Chinese military pilots. The U.S. is now trying to extradite him from Australia. But the pilot’s lawyer says his client has been unfairly singled out because of the current geopolitical struggle between the U.S. and China. Pilot Daniel Duggan is being held in an Australian jail. Duggan’s lawyer Dennis Miralis said outside a Sydney courtroom that Duggan denies the allegations and will continue to fight the extradition process at every step. Australia’s Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus last month approved the U.S. extradition request. But for the extradition to proceed, a judge must first determine whether Duggan is eligible for extradition under Australian law.

