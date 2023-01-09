Polish leaders to debate Ukraine’s request for Western tanks

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has convened a security meeting with the prime minister and some of his ministers to discuss security issues amid the war in neighboring Ukraine, including Kyiv’s request for delivery of Western-made heavy battle tanks. A presidential aide said the request for German-made Leopard 2 tanks which Poland, among other countries, uses, will be on the agenda Monday. The aide stressed that should Warsaw decide to hand over a small number of tanks, it would only be within a wider international coalition of countries that have the Leopards. Last week, the United States and Germany said they were sending Bradley and Marder combat vehicles to Ukraine.

