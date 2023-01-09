Thai prime minister joins new party to seek another term

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s prime minister has broken with the military-backed political party that helped him take office after a 2019 election and joined a new rival party with which he is likely to seek another term this year. Prayuth Chan-ocha seized power as army chief in a 2014 military coup and then became prime minister in a military government. He became prime minister again as head of a coalition government in 2019 with the backing of the Palang Pracharath Party. He formally joined the new United Thai Nation Party at a mass party meeting in Bangkok on Monday. The move has its roots in an often denied but barely concealed rift with his deputy prime minister, who now leads the Palang Pracharath Party.

By CHALIDA EKVITTHAYAVECHNUKUL and GRANT PECK Associated Press

