Italy’s Meloni makes first state visit to meet with Francis

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has made her first official visit to see Pope Francis, fulfilling what she has said is a hoped-for opportunity to better understand the Argentine pontiff. Meloni spent 35 minutes with Francis alone before she met with the Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and the foreign minister. The Holy See said the talks with Parolin focused on the fight against poverty, family issues and Italy’s demographic problems — a big concern for both Meloni and Francis who have lamented Italy’s low birth rate. The war in Ukraine and migration were also discussed, according to a press statement.

