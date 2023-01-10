Kansas right pushing back more aggressively on LGBTQ rights

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Kansas legislators are pushing back more aggressively this year on LGBTQ-rights issues than in the past two years. They now propose to ban gender-affirming care for trangender youth and restrict how public schools discuss sexual orientation and gender identity. Those are in addition to the ban on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s K-through-12, club and college sports they pursued in 2021 and 2022. The measure on transgender athletes is part of GOP leaders’ agenda for this year, and Senate President Ty Masterson said he wants to pursue restrictions on how schools deal with human sexuality issues in their classrooms. Two GOP senators have introduced the measure on gender-affirming care.

