Marlins ace, Cy Young winner Alcantara gets key to city

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, the 2022 National League Cy Young winner, was awarded a key to the city of Miami from Mayor Francis Suarez on Tuesday. Suarez also declared Jan. 10 “Sandy Alcantara Day” in Miami. The 27-year-old Alcantara made history as the first Marlins pitcher to win the Cy Young award. It was a unanimous vote after he pitched a league-high six complete games this past season. He was the 15th unanimous NL Cy Young winner and said he hopes to win more.

