Mexican students arrested, jailed for planting trees

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Student and civic groups in Mexico have expressed outrage over the arrest and jailing of three students for trying to plant trees on formerly government-owned land that was sold to a private developer. The three were jailed earlier this week in the western city of Guadalajara on charges of illegal land seizure and carrying weapons. The weapons charge apparently refers to the picks and shovels they used to dig holes to plant trees at the site during a protest in 2021. The students and local residents want a park on the large tract of land, not the high-rise luxury apartment building planned by developers.

