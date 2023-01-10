NJ governor rebuffs Republican critique over being ‘woke’

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy invited a national political spotlight in his state of the state address, taking implicit aim at GOP rivals who criticize blue states for being “woke” while also calling for “responsible” government. Murphy marked his fifth state of the state Tuesday before a joint session of the Democrat-led Legislature, which faces an election this year and as jockeying ahead of next year’s presidential contest unfolds. He didn’t mention Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 White House contender, by name but alluded to his recent second inaugural when he said Florida is where “woke goes to die.” Murphy questioned whether such a statement means anything.

