Philip Roth tribute to be held in his native New Jersey

NEW YORK (AP) — Authors Ottessa Moshfegh and Susan Choi and actors John Turturro and Mary-Louise Parker will be among dozens of featured guests at a Philip Roth tribute taking place mid-March in the late novelist’s hometown of Newark, New Jersey. “Philip Roth Unbound,” a reference to Roth’s novel “Zuckerman Unbound,” will run the weekend of March 17-19, around the time of Roth’s 90th birth anniversary. He died in 2018 at age 85. “Philip Roth Unbound” will include a reading of his dystopian bestseller “The Plot Against America” and a preview of a stage adaptation of “Sabbath’s Theater,” co-presented by Turturro and Ariel Levy.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.