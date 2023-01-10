Volunteer migrant rescuers set to face trial in Greece

MYTILENE, Greece (AP) — A Greek court is due to hear a smuggling-related criminal case against a group of 24 aid workers and volunteers who participated in migrant rescue operations on an eastern Greek island. The defendants deny all charges and say all they did was help rescue endangered people. International human rights groups have widely criticized the prosecution. The aid workers include prominent Syrian human rights worker Sarah Mardini, a refugee herself and competitive swimmer. She wasn’t present for Tuesday’s court hearing. Mardini and fellow volunteer Sean Binder were arrested in 2018 on charges including espionage, forgery and unlawful use of radio frequencies.

