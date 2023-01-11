AP: WHO knew of past sex misconduct claim against doctor

LONDON (AP) — Internal documents obtained by the Associated Press show the World Health Organization knew of past sexual misconduct charges involving one of its staffers _ who was also accused in a similar incident at a Berlin conference in October. A detailed complaint against the doctor was previously shared with senior WHO directors and others, but it is unclear if any investigation was ever conducted. When a woman alleged the same doctor sexually assaulted her in October, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was “horrified” and that the agency had “zero tolerance” for such misconduct.

