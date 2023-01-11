Divisive influencer Tate loses appeal against asset seizures

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A court in Romania’s capital Bucharest has ruled against an appeal by the divisive social media personality Andrew Tate who challenged asset seizures by prosecutors who are investigating him on charges of being part of an organized crime group and human trafficking, an official said Wednesday. Tate, 36, was initially detained on Dec. 29. in Bucharest along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women, all of whom lost an appeal Tuesday to be released from detention. In a separate hearing Wednesday at the Bucharest Tribunal Tate lost an appeal challenging assets seized by prosecutors in the case.

By NICOLAE DUMITRACHE AND STEPHEN McGRATH Associated Press

