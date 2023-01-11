Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida drawbridge operator won’t be going to prison for causing a bicyclist to fall to her death last year. Artissua Paulk pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday and was sentenced to eight years of probation under a deal reached with prosecutors. Seventy-nine-year-old Carol Wright was walking her bike across the Palm Beach bridge last February when Paulk opened the the spans, causing her to fall to her death. Surveillance video showed Paulk failed to follow procedure and did not walk onto the bridge to make sure it was clear before opening it. She lied to investigators and said she did. The private contractor who operates the bridge paid Wright’s family $8 million to settle a lawsuit.

