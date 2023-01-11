EXPLAINER: How much will the rain help California’s drought?
By MICHAEL PHILLIS
Associated Press
The series of storms that have struck California have poured water on a state mired in a years-long drought. Experts say the precipitation will help relieve the drought somewhat. Exactly how much isn’t clear yet and some areas of the state will benefit more than others. It will take more than a few storms to fill the biggest reservoirs. Plus, climate change is making California drier and hotter. Officials see less water in the state’s future, and these storms won’t fix that long-term problem.