Haitians seizing on legal path to US rush to secure passport

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of Haitians are flocking daily to the sole immigration office in Port-au-Prince to secure a passport in hopes they will soon be chosen to live legally in the U.S. under a new immigration plan. The crowd has swelled ever since U.S. President Joe Biden announced last week that the U.S. will accept 30,000 people a month from Haiti, Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela. Those selected will be entitled to work in the U.S. for two years if they have eligible sponsors and pass background checks. They also willd need a pasport to travel, prompting the daily rush at the immigration office in Haiti’s capital.

