Judge tells Detroit museum: Don’t move van Gogh painting

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has ordered a Detroit museum to hold onto an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh. The order comes in response to a lawsuit by the painting’s owner, who claims it has been missing for nearly six years. The painting is titled “The Novel Reader” or “The Reading Lady.” It’s part of a rare van Gogh exhibit, which ends Jan. 22 at the Detroit Institute of Arts. Brokerarte Capital Partners and its sole proprietor, Gustavo Soter of Brazil, acquired the painting in 2017 for $3.7 million. But the lawsuit says a “third party” took possession of the art. A judge has barred the museum from moving it. A court hearing is set for Jan. 19. It could be worth more than $5 million.

