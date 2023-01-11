Mississippi reports 14th death of a child due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The 14th Mississippi child has died from COVID-19. The state’s department of health says the child was an infant under the age of one — the first person under 18 to die from COVID-19 in the state in 2023. The state epidemiologist says the death should serve as a reminder for residents to get vaccinated and to make sure that they are up to date on booster shots to protect against the virus. Officials say vaccination against COVID-19 is recommended for everyone six months of age and older.

