Polish officials say WWII trove of Jewish objects rare find

LODZ, Poland (AP) — Local officials in central Poland say that a recent discovery of objects that were most probably hidden by their Jewish owners during World War II is a rare and precious discovery. Lodz city authorities were commenting to The Associated Press on Wednesday about around 400 items. They included menorahs, hanukkiahs and daily use items that were uncovered there last month during house renovation works. The Lodz deputy mayor said the owners had hid them in the ground and planned to return for them. But they most likely lost their lives in the Holocaust. The items packed into a wooden box and wrapped up in newspapers were found hidden in the ground by a wall.

