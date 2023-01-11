Report says UK, US supplied arms, killed civilians, in Yemen

CAIRO (AP) — A new report has found that weapons supplied by the United Kingdom and the United States and used by a Saudi-led coalition in war-torn Yemen killed at least 87 civilians and wounded 136 others in just over a year. The report released Wednesday by the Oxfam charity found that the Saudi-led coalition used weapons supplied solely by the U.K. and the U.S. in hundreds of attacks on civilians in Yemen between January 2021 to the end of February 2022. The report comes a head of a legal challenge by the Campaign Against Arms Trade, or CAAT, against the U.K. government on supplying weapons used in Yemen’s war. Britain is the second-biggest supplier of weapons to Saudi Arabia, after the U.S.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.