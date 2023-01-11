Supreme Court lets New York enforce gun law during lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing New York to continue to enforce for now a sweeping new law banning guns from “sensitive places” such as schools, playgrounds and Times Square and increasing training requirements. The high court is letting the law be in force while a lawsuit over it plays out. The justices on Wednesday turned away a plea by the law’s challengers. The gun owners wanted the high court to lift a federal appeals court order that had permitted the law to be in effect. The appeals court hasn’t finished its review of the case. The Supreme Court justices could still consider the case and the law more generally in the future.

