Teen held in German teacher’s death had ‘problems at school’

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old suspected of killing one of his teachers at a vocational school in Germany is said to have had “problems at school” and been suspended for the day hours before the stabbing took place. Officials said the boy apparently sought out the teacher when she was alone in a classroom at the school in Ibbenbueren, in northwestern Germany, on Tuesday afternoon and fatally wounded the 55-year-old with a knife. He then called the police emergency number and was arrested. Police and prosecutors said Wednesday that witnesses reported to “recurring conflicts with teachers” leading the school principal to give the student a one-day suspension on Tuesday morning.

