Thousands rally in Nepal to seek restoration of monarchy

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Thousands of supporters of Nepal’s former royal family have held a rally demanding the restoration of monarchy in the Himalayan nation. They gathered around the statue of King Prithvi Narayan Shah, who started the Shah dynasty in the 18th century. The last king _ Gyanendra _ was forced to step down and the monarchy abolished in 2008, making Nepal a republic. There are still many supporters who seek to bring the monarchy back and rally every year on the birth anniversary of Prithvi Narayan. Some previous rallies have turned violent but Wednesday’s event was peaceful. Nepal’s new government declared Wednesday a public holiday. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal led Maoist communist rebels between 1996-2006 seeking to abolish the monarchy in Nepal.

