Wisconsin man’s retrial begins in wife’s antifreeze death

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors and attorneys for a Wisconsin man accused of killing his wife with antifreeze in 1998 have delivered opening statements in his retrial, nearly two years after a judge vacated his previous conviction. Sixty-three-year-old Mark Jensen was convicted in 2008 of killing his wife, Julie Jensen, at their Kenosha County home and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. But a Kenosha County judge vacated his conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jensen deserved a new trial because a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution. Jensen has maintained his innocence.

