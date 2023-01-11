Zimbabwe threatens health workers with jail if they strike

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has brought in a law that bans health workers such as nurses and doctors from prolonged strikes, imposing punishments of up to six months in jail for defiant workers or union leaders. The provision, signed into law by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week but made public now, stipulates that health workers can only strike for up to three days because they are considered an essential service. Health professionals should continue providing emergency services during a strike, tweeted government spokesman Nick Mangwana.

