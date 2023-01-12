IS claims responsibility for Kabul attack that killed 5

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing that killed at least five people near the Foreign Ministry in the Afghan capital. The claim Thursday came amid condemnation of the attack by the international community. Wednesday’s explosion was the second major attack in Kabul in 2023. IS said in a statement that a “martyrdom-seeker” detonated an explosive vest amid a gathering of ministry employees and guards as they left through the ministry’s main gate. There was no immediate response from Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers about the IS claim.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.