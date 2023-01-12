Man pleads guilty to hate crime in Chinese immigrant’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to a hate-crime manslaughter charge for attacking a Chinese immigrant who was collecting cans to earn money. Jarrod Powell is expected to get a 22-year prison sentence for the 2021 death of Yao Pan Ma. The attack drew national attention as part of a rise in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in New York and around the country. The 61-year-old Ma never regained consciousness after the attack and died of his injuries eight months later. A family spokesperson says Ma’s loved ones accepted the plea agreement. A message seeking comment was left for Powell’s attorney.

