AFI Awards holds moment of silence for Lisa Marie Presley

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The American Film Institute Awards opened its ceremony with a moment of silence for singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley. The invite-only ceremony honored the Elvis Presley biopic “Elvis” among its 10 film honorees. Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday, had been supporting the film throughout its awards season run, which included a win for star Austin Butler at Tuesday’s Golden Globes. AFI president Bob Gazzale began the ceremony with a moment of silence, with some in the ballroom bowing their heads. Attendees included actors Viola Davis, Ben Stiller, Sigourney Weaver, and “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann. Presley died in Los Angeles after having a medical emergency at her home.

