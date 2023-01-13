Brazil says it’s ready to seek extradition of Bolsonaro ally

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A high-ranking Brazilian security official who flew to the U.S. just before a riot that some some have called an attempted coup must return within three days or his country willl request his extradition, Brazil’s justice minister said Friday. Brazil issued a warrant for the federal district’s security chief in connection with a Jan. 8 riot in the capital, where supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace in an attempt to seize control of the country. Much of the focus of a subsequent investigation has centered on Anderson Torres, Bolsonaro’s former justice minister who became the federal district’s security chief on Jan. 2, and was in the U.S. on the day of the riot.

By DAVID BILLER and CARLA BRIDI Associated Press

