Explosion in gas pipeline in Lithuania, no injuries reported

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Officials say an explosion has occurred in a gas pipeline in central Lithuania. Baltic media reported that Friday’s blast caused no injuries but sent flames up to 50 meters (164 feet) high, forcing the protective evacuation of a nearby village. The operator of Lithuania’s natural gas transmission system, AB Amber Grid, said there are two parallel pipelines, and “initial data indicate that the explosion occurred in one of them. The other pipeline was not damaged.” Gas supply through the damaged pipeline was immediately interrupted. Lithuanian broadcaster LRT said a village of around 250 people was being evacuated.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.