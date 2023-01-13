Lawsuit filed over Arkansas jail inmate’s malnutrition death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The family of a man who died from dehydration and malnutrition while being held at an Arkansas jail has filed a lawsuit against the facility. The family of Larry Eugene Price Jr. filed the lawsuit in federal court Friday. Price died at the Sebastian County jail in August 2021 after being held a little over a year on a terroristic threatening charge. The 51-year-old was held in solitary confinement at the facility. The lawsuit against the county and the jail’s medical provider say Price’s mental health and medical needs were ignored. A Sebastian County judge has said the sheriff is conducting an internal review of Price’s case.

