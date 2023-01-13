Nevada rail museum cat who became an internet hit mourned

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Northern Railway Museum staff is mourning the death of their resident cat who became an unlikely internet sensation. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Dirt — short for Dirtbag —died Wednesday in the town of Ely surrounded by railroad staff. He was 15. The semi-feral feline was a staple at the historic museum. His online notoriety rose to a new level when an employee posted a photo of him on Facebook five years ago. This led to the creation of Dirt merch including keychains, T-shirts, mugs and even his own coffee blend. The museum plans to remember Dirt with a pair of bronze statues.

