Germany opens its 2nd liquefied natural gas terminal

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has inaugurated its second liquefied natural gas terminal. It is part of a drive by Europe’s biggest economy to put reliance on Russian energy sources firmly behind it. Chancellor Olaf Scholz took part in Saturday’s ceremony in Lubmin, on the Baltic Sea coast, less than a month after he inaugurated Germany’s first LNG terminal. Several more are expected to go online in the coming months, including another in Lubmin. The terminals are part of an effort to prevent an energy crunch that also includes temporarily reactivating old oil- and coal-fired power stations and extending the life of Germany’s last three nuclear power plants.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.