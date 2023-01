Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot when a ticket purchased in the state matched Friday’s winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The largest jackpot ever remains $2.04 billion, when one ticket sold in California won Powerball on Nov. 8, 2022.

